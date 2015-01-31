About this product
CBD-rich version of the legendary Super Silver Haze genetics, thus creating a strain for medicinal users with 8-14% CBD level. The smell and taste are spicy, bittersweet and floral, while the effect is suitable to combat pains, inflammations and anxiety.
These pre-rolls are stuffed with a FULL GRAM of high CBD hemp buds that are grown in Colorado, USA. Containing less than 0.30% THC, the flower used to make these pre-rolls is federally legal and non-psychoactive. Get the same great taste and smell as you would from a regular pre-roll, minus the high.
Great for kicking back and relaxing after a long day at work, many people have been smoking hemp CBD flower to help themselves stop smoking tobacco cigarettes.
We use authentic RAW™ unbleached papers for that perfect burn every time. CBD content will always be above 10% as you can see in the lab results above.
Discounts when you order Multi-Packs.
About this strain
Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.
Super Silver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,632 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Honey Oil
Honey Oil is a San Diego based concentrate brand specializing in CBD and THC products.
To understand what Honey Oil is about, you’ve first got to understand its origins. It dates back to the 1970’s, when the first efforts to concentrate and obtain the essential oils from cannabis began. Initially, all these extractions resulted in was some sticky brown tar. However, as these methods evolved, it was soon discovered that a beautiful, golden-colored oil could be acquired from the plant. This elusive substance was eventually dubbed “honey oil” and was revered by those that got their hands on it.
Today, when the legalization of marijuana gives willing adults the right to smoke at their discretion, we want to pay homage to Honey Oil’s roots. We have taken this term, revitalized it, and elevated it. We use the latest technology to produce top-quality oils that test as high as 90% THC. And Honey Oil products are not just potent—they’re also pure. We carefully test each batch in state-licensed lab testing facilities to ensure that they are free from contaminants and are on par with today’s standards of purity. So, consume with confidence—because if you’ve got Honey Oil, you’ve got the best that money can buy.
