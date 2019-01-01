About this product
The perfect size for the personal Smasher. These are capable of pressing up to 8 grams of flowers or 16 grams of hash and sift at one time. Tighten 3 screws to attach this kit to a 6-ton hydraulic press and you are ready to get to work.
Honey River
Honey River
Honey river is a family-owned Rosin plates kit manufacturing business based in Los Angeles,CA. With our help you can get everything you need to start smashing your own rosin safely and affordably.