3x3 Rosin Plates Kit

by Honey River

Honey River Dabbing Nails & Attachments 3x3 Rosin Plates Kit

$475.00MSRP

About this product

The perfect size for the personal Smasher. These are capable of pressing up to 8 grams of flowers or 16 grams of hash and sift at one time. Tighten 3 screws to attach this kit to a 6-ton hydraulic press and you are ready to get to work.

About this brand

Honey River Logo
Honey river is a family-owned Rosin plates kit manufacturing business based in Los Angeles,CA. With our help you can get everything you need to start smashing your own rosin safely and affordably.