Forbidden Fruit Cartridge 1g

by Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High

Forbidden Fruit cannabis strain is an indica hybrid with a 70/30 ratio. Its THC levels are in the higher tiers of potency, clocking in at approximately 26%. Its nugs are smaller compared to many other strains and coated in thick trichomes. It is known for its piney and earthy aroma and possesses a slightly fruitier and sweeter flavour.

The Honey Tree Extracts line stems from the same quality and attention to detail with material sourcing and extraction process, as our premium Bodhi High Line. Honey Tree was developed as the answer to the public demand for premium product and experience, at an economy price.