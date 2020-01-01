Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Forbidden Fruit cannabis strain is an indica hybrid with a 70/30 ratio. Its THC levels are in the higher tiers of potency, clocking in at approximately 26%. Its nugs are smaller compared to many other strains and coated in thick trichomes. It is known for its piney and earthy aroma and possesses a slightly fruitier and sweeter flavour.
Be the first to review this product.