Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
French Cookies is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by the masters at TH Seeds. This strain is characterized by light orange hairs, white resin and purple black leaves. The breed is very potent and has a grape and cookies aroma. The plant can grow indoors, outdoors and in greenhouses. French Cookies strain is recommended for daytime use.
Be the first to review this product.