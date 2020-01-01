Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Original Glue cannabis strain gives a strong body buzz. It starts slowly and as the euphoria builds and clears the head of negative thoughts, the body falls into a deep relaxed state. It glues you to the couch!
Be the first to review this product.