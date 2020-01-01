Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Orange Cream cannabis strain is a 70/30 Indica with a THC average of 20% and a very low CBD level of .2%. It tastes like candy and smells like dank oranges. Orange Cream can treat appetite loss, sleeplessness, anxiety, depression, headaches, body pain, and GI issues. Best for evening usage.
Be the first to review this product.