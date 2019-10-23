 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Spacewalker OG Soft Serve

by Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High

Spacewalker OG Soft Serve by Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High

ickesra

Good choice for beginning dabber. I'm a daily smoker but not with dabs very much; I found this to be not overbearingly stony. Excellent choice if you'd like to still be functional in public. The aroma and the flavor is pleasant. Currently available at The Bud Hut - Maple Valley, WA as of 10/23/2019

The Honey Tree Extracts line stems from the same quality and attention to detail with material sourcing and extraction process, as our premium Bodhi High Line. Honey Tree was developed as the answer to the public demand for premium product and experience, at an economy price.