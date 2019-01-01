Lemon Squeeze Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture
by HoneyRoot WellnessWrite a review
$80.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Lemon Squeeze Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture enlivens you with its tangy and refreshing lemon flavor. It is the perfect additive to any food or drink item. We recommend mixing it into your morning tea or enjoying the simple and delicious flavor on its own. Feel free to try it on any of your favorite dishes or simply place it under your tongue!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
HoneyRoot Wellness
What do you get when you combine the purest quality CBD products with a sweet, affordable price? HoneyRoot Wellness. Living along the shores of the Pacific Ocean in Southern California, where we surf, run, walk, golf, and play sports in the sea breeze, we at HoneyRoot Wellness believe that a healthy, active lifestyle is the key to physical and mental well-being. That’s also why we became CBD connoisseurs: because we know firsthand what CBD can do for our health and wellness—without the potentially toxic side effects of prescription or over-the-counter drugs. So we asked ourselves: How can we share with others the benefits of the finest California-grown and -tested CBD oils, at a reasonable price that is sustainable for the long-haul? The result: HoneyRoot Wellness.