About this product

Enriched with sweet almond and jojoba oils, our luxurious moisturizing Body Lotion strengthens skin’s natural moisture barrier to restore its beauty and radiance. Rich, smooth, and creamy yet with a remarkable lightweight feel on the skin. Use on hands, feet, knees, or anywhere that needs a little TLC with THC. Treat yourself to healthy feeling skin with Honu Naturals Body Lotion formulated with cannabis and antioxidant-rich ingredients. Available in Aloe + Cucumber, Coconut, Sandalwood, Toasted Hippie, Vanilla Bean, and Unscented. Directions: Apply small amounts to arms, legs, hands, and feet and increase amount as needed. Discontinue use if irritation or discomfort is experienced.