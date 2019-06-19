Ha99y4U on June 19th, 2019

I purchased the Hood Oil 1/2 gram cartridge of 'Blue Dream' today it is advertised as 88.8% THC and so far I have only taken a single 3 second hit about 10 minutes ago I feel a strong head high as well as my chronic lower back pain is dulled down very much. I have already eaten dinner therefore am not hungry but I do feel as though I could snack. I can not judge at this time how exhausted I am because I'm writing this at 11pm having first woken up at 4am. Although I do feel relaxed to a high degree... pun intended. I am an everyday user of bud and vape pens I feel that this is one of if not the best oil based cannabis that I have personally had the pleasure of vaping. I will be purchasing from HOOD OIL again as well as recommending to everyone whom I know vape and even to anyone trying vaping cannabis oil for the first time or just anyone interested in general.