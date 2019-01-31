 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Confetti Cake

Confetti Cake

by House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)

Write a review
House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms) Cannabis Flower Confetti Cake
House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms) Cannabis Flower Confetti Cake

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The Leafly Guide to Cannabis image pictured above was created with data provided by Confidence Analytics. Test Date: 1.31.2019 Scan the QR Code with your smartphone camera on the image carousel for more information or visit https://client.conflabs.com/pdf/jcKgjYxqJR3P-6012021.pdf to see the official Certificate of Analysis. The top three terpenes in this cultivar were Limeonene (.66), Myrcene (.21), Linalool (.19) Limonene (LIM-o-neen): Citrus. Believed to provide anxiety and stress relief. Myrcene (MUR-seen). Herbal. Most common terpene. Linalool (LINN-uh-lool). Floral Also found in lavender and believed to promote relaxation. Foreign Matter+Seeds: Pass LossOnDrying(Moisture): Pass Water Activity: Pass Microbiological: Pass Mycotoxins: Pass Pesticides: Pass This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit-forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms) Logo
Our mission is to provide the highest quality product on the market. Our unwavering commitment to quality is unmatched.