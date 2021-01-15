The Leafly Guide to Cannabis image pictured above was created with data provided by Confidence Analytics.

Test Date: 1.31.2019

Scan the QR Code with your smartphone camera on the image carousel for more information or visit https://client.conflabs.com/pdf/jcKgjYxqJR3P-6012021.pdf to see the official Certificate of Analysis.



The top three terpenes in this cultivar were Limeonene (.66), Myrcene (.21), Linalool (.19)



Limonene (LIM-o-neen): Citrus. Believed to provide anxiety and stress relief.

Myrcene (MUR-seen). Herbal. Most common terpene.

Linalool (LINN-uh-lool). Floral Also found in lavender and believed to promote relaxation.



Foreign Matter+Seeds: Pass

LossOnDrying(Moisture): Pass

Water Activity: Pass

Microbiological: Pass

Mycotoxins: Pass

Pesticides: Pass



This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit-forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.