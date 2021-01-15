About this product
The Leafly Guide to Cannabis image pictured above was created with data provided by Confidence Analytics.
Test Date: 1.31.2019
Scan the QR Code with your smartphone camera on the image carousel for more information or visit https://client.conflabs.com/pdf/jcKgjYxqJR3P-6012021.pdf to see the official Certificate of Analysis.
The top three terpenes in this cultivar were Limeonene (.66), Myrcene (.21), Linalool (.19)
Limonene (LIM-o-neen): Citrus. Believed to provide anxiety and stress relief.
Myrcene (MUR-seen). Herbal. Most common terpene.
Linalool (LINN-uh-lool). Floral Also found in lavender and believed to promote relaxation.
Foreign Matter+Seeds: Pass
LossOnDrying(Moisture): Pass
Water Activity: Pass
Microbiological: Pass
Mycotoxins: Pass
Pesticides: Pass
This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit-forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit-forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
About this brand
House of Cultivar
Our mission is to cultivate, curate, and celebrate craft cannabis. Cultivar Farms is a collection of like-minded cannabis enthusiasts that bring decades of experience to bear in the pursuit of perfection. Throughout our journey, from hobbyist growers to commercial cultivators, we have developed a keen knowledge and appreciation for the nuances of a wide variety of genetic lineages. This knowledge not only guides our care for quality, but it fuels our desire to present a comprehensive collection of cultivars, and set the standards for what is to come. We respect the past, cherish the present, and embrace the future of cannabis.