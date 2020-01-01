 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. House of Cultivar
House of Cultivar Cover Photo

House of Cultivar

Voted Best Washington State Indoor Grow Op, Dope Awards 2017

House of Cultivar featured photo 1

About House of Cultivar

Our mission is to cultivate, curate, and celebrate craft cannabis. Cultivar Farms is a collection of like-minded cannabis enthusiasts that bring decades of experience to bear in the pursuit of perfection. Throughout our journey, from hobbyist growers to commercial cultivators, we have developed a keen knowledge and appreciation for the nuances of a wide variety of genetic lineages. This knowledge not only guides our care for quality, but it fuels our desire to present a comprehensive collection of cultivars, and set the standards for what is to come. We respect the past, cherish the present, and embrace the future of cannabis.

In stores nearby

There are currently no products for sale in stores near you. Visit the brand's website for more information.View all locations

Cartridges

more products

Flower

more products

Ingestible

more products

Pre-rolls

more products

Solvent

more products

Solventless

more products

Available in

United States, Canada, Washington, Oregon, Alabama, Alaska, Alberta, Arizona, Arkansas, British Columbia, California, Colorado