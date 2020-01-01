House of Cultivar
Voted Best Washington State Indoor Grow Op, Dope Awards 2017
About House of Cultivar
Our mission is to cultivate, curate, and celebrate craft cannabis. Cultivar Farms is a collection of like-minded cannabis enthusiasts that bring decades of experience to bear in the pursuit of perfection. Throughout our journey, from hobbyist growers to commercial cultivators, we have developed a keen knowledge and appreciation for the nuances of a wide variety of genetic lineages. This knowledge not only guides our care for quality, but it fuels our desire to present a comprehensive collection of cultivars, and set the standards for what is to come. We respect the past, cherish the present, and embrace the future of cannabis.
