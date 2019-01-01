About this product
Humboldt County is known as “the place where they grow the Best Cannabis in the World“ and our Classic Flowers are no exception. Nothing is more important to us than living up to the Humboldt tradition and we’re proud of every bud that goes into our jars. Our Classic Flowers come in the favorite strains that we all know and love.
Humboldt Farms is California's leading and trusted source for quality cannabis. We are committed to nurturing the body and soul and inspiring the mind by providing the world's best sun- and greenhouse-grown flowers and highest quality Cannabis products from the wild and beautiful, Humboldt County, California. At Humboldt Farms, we believe in the principle of Choosing Kindly — for ourselves, our communities and our shared Earth. We aim to restore the health of the planet, to deepen the connection between us and the natural world, to cultivate meaningful relationships and to expand the human experience. humfarms.com