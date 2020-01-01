 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Truffala Tree Seeds 20-pack

by Humboldt Seed Company

Humboldt Seed Company Cannabis Seeds Truffala Tree Seeds 20-pack

About this product

About this strain

Truffula Tree

Truffula Tree

Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, Truffula Tree produces large bright purple buds that resemble its namesake. With genetics stemming from Cookie Monster, Kandy Kush, and Humboldt OG, Truffula Tree was bred with the goal of creating a strain that retrains GSC attributes while producing larger colas for bigger yields. An indica-dominant hybrid, Truffula Tree has a sweet taste and smell that’s just as uplifting as its high, making it perfect for a day of exploration.

About this brand

Humboldt Seed Company’s™ mission is to provide high quality medicinal Cannabis seeds to patients in California who wish to grow their own medicine. Humboldt Seed Company offers seeds for fair trade for services provided in accordance with state law. Humboldt Seed Company donates to various charities, including those that serve low income patients. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us at info@humboldtseedcompany.com