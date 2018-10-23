White Cream Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
$28.00MSRP
A multi-strain profile of our favorite strains, best known for bringing relaxation and rejuvenation. Current ZEN strains: Wonder Woman OG, Blue Dream and Master Kush. Find your peace with ZEN, a smooth harmony of relaxation and rejuvenation. Take a moment for yourself and pair with a night in, the quiet outdoors, or a ridiculously comfortable outfit.
on October 23rd, 2018
These are perfect rolls. I was never really a fan of buying pre rolls as I love the ritual of rolling my own. I'm pretty picky about my J's. But these are perfect they pull well, burn smooth and come on easy. Love these I would recommend them to any one!
on June 2nd, 2018
Perfect sized prerolls - not too big and not tiny either. I don’t like gram sized pre rolls, it’s too much. This was perfect to have half of when I got home and half before bed. It’s smoky but doesn’t have the icky stink that joints often do. Really nice high that doesn’t feel heavy but is exceptionally relaxing.
on April 21st, 2018
Smokes perfectly even, feeling is so clear and relaxing. Matchbox included is a nice touch too! Absolutely great, will buy again!
Master Kush is a popular indica cross from two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region by the Dutch White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam. The plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.