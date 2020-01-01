Sour Diesel Breathable CBD Vape Juice 1g
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
120ml / 4oz glass bottle containing 3600mg of CBD Available in Cinnamint & Natural flavor Full-spectrum Cannabinoid extract Organic hemp CO2 extract tincture Other natural molecules include: Alkanes, Nitrogenous compounds, Amino acids, Sugars, Aldehydes, Alcohols, Ketones, Flavanoids, Glycosides, Vitamins, Pigments, and water. Elixinol™ is a Hemp Oil derived from specially bred Industrial Hemp plants with a high CBD content. The Hemp we use is grown organically, and CO2 extracted. The resultant oil is then added to an easy-to-use dropper bottle, containing 3600mg of CBD (cannabidiol). It is a wholesome extract, not synthetic and not an isolate. It contains all the synergistic Cannabinoids, Terpenoids, Essential Oils and other compounds of the original plant.
