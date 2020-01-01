 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Elixinol Hemp Oil Drops 3600mg CBD – Natural

Elixinol Hemp Oil Drops 3600mg CBD – Natural

by Hybrid Health

Write a review
Hybrid Health Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Elixinol Hemp Oil Drops 3600mg CBD – Natural

$249.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

120ml / 4oz glass bottle containing 3600mg of CBD Available in Cinnamint & Natural flavor Full-spectrum Cannabinoid extract Organic hemp CO2 extract tincture Other natural molecules include: Alkanes, Nitrogenous compounds, Amino acids, Sugars, Aldehydes, Alcohols, Ketones, Flavanoids, Glycosides, Vitamins, Pigments, and water. Elixinol™ is a Hemp Oil derived from specially bred Industrial Hemp plants with a high CBD content. The Hemp we use is grown organically, and CO2 extracted. The resultant oil is then added to an easy-to-use dropper bottle, containing 3600mg of CBD (cannabidiol). It is a wholesome extract, not synthetic and not an isolate. It contains all the synergistic Cannabinoids, Terpenoids, Essential Oils and other compounds of the original plant.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Hybrid Health Logo
Hybrid Health is a company that sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD). We also think of ourselves as a community for those open to, and seeking, wellness alternatives. The entire Hybrid Health team are customers ourselves, so as true believers in our CBD products, we’ll take the time to make sure your needs are met. It’s wonderful that hemp CBD is, or soon will be, part of your nutritional regimen. We always recommended consulting a healthcare provider before taking any supplement, and we hope our blog can be a helpful, central hub for information. If you have any questions about hemp cannabidiol (CBD), don’t hesitate to ask. We will always try to get back to you the same business day, or if after hours, the next business day. Why choose Hybrid Health for your hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products? • We are a true CBD superstore • Offering an array of organic CBD brands & products • All products have been 3rd party tested • Proudly serving the entire United States from North Carolina • Family owned & operated • Great products at great prices We greatly appreciate your interest in Hybrid Health and look forward to contributing to your well­being. If you are looking to buy CBD oil and hemp products online we invite you to take a tour through our website today.