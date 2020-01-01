 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Green Remedy CBD Full Spectrum All Natural Tincture 500mg – 1oz Bottle

by Hybrid Health

$65.00MSRP

About this product

It contains the total hemp plant complex non-decarboxylated CBDA & CBD extracted from the industrial hemp plant. This tincture also contains the following cannabinoids CBC, CBN, CBG, CBDV. So when we say FULL SPECTRUM we mean it. We blend the CBD with natural hemp seed oil to make this amazing product all natural, NON-GMO, vegan friendly product. Our CBD is extracted using Supercritical co2 technologies from industrial hemp grown in the United States. Hemp seed oil is high in nutritional value because of its 3:1 ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 essential fatty acids. Each bottle is 1oz and contains approximately 75 servings.

About this brand

Hybrid Health is a company that sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD). We also think of ourselves as a community for those open to, and seeking, wellness alternatives. The entire Hybrid Health team are customers ourselves, so as true believers in our CBD products, we’ll take the time to make sure your needs are met. It’s wonderful that hemp CBD is, or soon will be, part of your nutritional regimen. We always recommended consulting a healthcare provider before taking any supplement, and we hope our blog can be a helpful, central hub for information. If you have any questions about hemp cannabidiol (CBD), don’t hesitate to ask. We will always try to get back to you the same business day, or if after hours, the next business day. Why choose Hybrid Health for your hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products? • We are a true CBD superstore • Offering an array of organic CBD brands & products • All products have been 3rd party tested • Proudly serving the entire United States from North Carolina • Family owned & operated • Great products at great prices We greatly appreciate your interest in Hybrid Health and look forward to contributing to your well­being. If you are looking to buy CBD oil and hemp products online we invite you to take a tour through our website today.