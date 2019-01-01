 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Clonex Rooting Gel

by Hydrodynamics International

Clonex Rooting Gel is a high performance, water-based, rooting gel developed by Growth Technology™ Ltd. It is a tenacious gel which will remain in contact around the stem, actually sealing the cut tissue and then supplying the hormones needed to promote root cell development and vitamins to protect the delicate new root tissue. Clonex has a full spectrum of mineral nutrients and trace elements to nourish the young plant roots during their important formative stages. It is manufactured under strict pharmaceutical laboratory conditions and is, consequently, years ahead of old fashioned hormones and powders. Clonex Rooting Gel is registered with the EPA and is approved for use on all food crops, including medicinal plants, in all 50 states plus Washington DC and Puerto Rico and is the only rooting gel approved by the Colorado Department of Agriculture for propagating medicinal plants.

Manufacturer of the Clonex and Root Riot propagation lines and other nutrients and supplements for the cannabis industry.