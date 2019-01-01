 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. CBG (Cannabigerol) Hemp Oil

CBG (Cannabigerol) Hemp Oil

by Industrial Hemp Farms - IHF LLC

Write a review
Industrial Hemp Farms - IHF LLC Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil CBG (Cannabigerol) Hemp Oil

$59.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

CBG is one of the most fascinating cannabinoids people have never heard about. Although it is officially considered a “minor cannabinoid” (it only makes up about 1 percent of total cannabinoids), CBG one of the most abundant compounds in the hemp plant’s early stages of growth. Not only that, research now shows CBG is the precursor to some of the most prevalent cannabinoids, including the high-inducing THC and the non-psychoactive CBD. But it’s not just CBG’s role in cannabinoid formation that has piqued the curiosity of researchers. There’s a growing body of evidence that CBG could be used on its own to help patients with certain conditions. Interested in learning more about CBG? In this post, we’ll take a closer look at the most up-to-date research on CBG and explore what the future holds for this fascinating compound. What is Cannabigerol? Short for cannabigerol, CBG is one of the hundreds of unique compounds in hemp and cannabis, known as cannabinoids. In the hemp’s plant’s beginning stages of growth, scientists can usually find a significant amount of CBG in its acidic state (aka CBG-A). This is especially true for hemp plants versus marijuana. As the plant matures, however, CBG-A often transforms into other cannabinoids like CBD-A, THC-A, and CBC-A. So, usually, you’ll only find about 1 percent of actual CBG once you harvest your strain’s buds. As you might already know, all cannabinoids in the raw hemp plant are in non-active acidic forms. It’s only when these compounds are heated through a process known as decarboxylation that they can exert their characteristic physiological effects. Because CBG-A transforms into so many different cannabinoids, it’s often thought of as a kind of “stem cell” in the cannabis field. There’s great hope that as researchers better understand CBG’s chemical properties, they will be able to better tailor harvests to desired cannabinoid counts. CBG-A might even be useful in a laboratory setting to study and synthetically manufacture different cannabinoids. Proper CBG Oil Dosage This CBG oil product by New Dawn Hemp has a dosage of 8 mg CBG taken once or twice daily. How much CBG is right for you will depend on many features, including your body weight, age, the conditions you want to treat, and current medications. That being said, companies usually recommend taking no more than a few drops of a CBG tincture once or twice a day. For the best effects, drop the CBG liquid directly under your tongue and hold for a few seconds before swallowing. This technique, known as “sublingual ingestion,” helps your body fully absorb the cannabinoid before it goes through the digestive tract. As with any new substance, start slowly and see how your body reacts to CBG. If you don’t notice any adverse effects, you could increase the dosage by a few drops per day until you achieve your desired result. Since CBG is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid, it’s generally considered safe to use any time of the day. There’s currently little data on side effects related to CBG, however it has been included in hemp supplements for many years and is an active component in hemp and cannabis flower. It’s a good idea to talk with your doctor before you consider using CBG oil, especially if you’re already on prescription medications. Because of its anti-inflammatory properties, it’s possible CBG could adversely interact with certain prescriptions. Understanding CBG Oil Prices Because CBG content only hovers around 1 percent in a standard cannabis plant, it should come as no surprise that CBG products are super expensive. To extract just a tiny vial of pure CBG oil, manufacturers usually have to go through thousands of pounds of hemp biomass. Another reason that drives up CBG costs has to do with the specialized extraction machinery necessary to accurately separate this molecule. Obviously, this enhanced technology also translates to a higher price for the consumer. It’s not uncommon to see tiny bottles of CBG tincture selling for anywhere between $50 to $200 a pop. You might, however, be able to find more affordable hemp oils and tinctures that contain CBG alongside other cannabinoids. As Demand Increases, Cultivators Work To Drive CBG Costs Down To help make CBG products more affordable, many cultivators are getting interested in breeding select strong-CBG strains of hemp. For many years, cultivators have only been focused on maximizing the CBD or THC potential of a plant. Breeding select strains with higher CBG levels, however, will mean manufacturers require less biomass to create more products. In addition to developing high-CBG strains, some cultivators are deliberately harvesting cannabis plants earlier in the growing process. Remember that CBG-A is at peak levels very early on in the plant’s growth cycle. By carefully cutting these plants before CBG-A transforms, there’s a better chance of extracting higher quantities of CBG with less hemp. What’s The Current Popularity of CBG? CBG may not be as popular as CBD, but interest in the cannabinoid is certainly growing. As more studies are released confirming CBG’s potential, this cannabinoid will likely carve out a significant niche in the health & wellness space. Of course, the main issue CBG has right now is its high price. There are far more CBD-heavy hemp strains available to cultivators, and typically hemp plants have more CBD available to extract. This helps keep CBD products at reasonable levels compared with CBG products. If cultivators are able to produce reliable CBG-heavy strains, however, it’s likely CBG oil prices will drop in the ensuing decades. Only time will tell just how valuable CBG oils will become in the near future.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Industrial Hemp Farms - IHF LLC Logo
IHF LLC, industrialhempfarms.com, is a CBD and hemp wholesale business-to-business company. We are vertically integrated from seed to sale and involved in every aspect of the hemp farming and CBD industries. IHF LLC has built a network of farms and hemp farming partnerships. We boast several Colorado-based hemp farming joint-ventures and a 1500 farm co-op in Columbia. CBD Hemp Flower: IHF sells retail and wholesale bulk CBD hemp flower online and offline. Our premium CBD hemp flower is indoor grown with visible crystals and no seeds - Exactly what every customer wants to see. Our company is also registered with USPS and UPS and the Colorado Dept. of Agriculture to legally ship CBD hemp flower to all 50 states. This is why hundreds of wholesale customers have choose to deal with us for their CBD hemp flower supply. https://industrialhempfarms.com/wholesale-cbd-hemp-flower/ CBD Distillate, T-Free Distillate, Isolate & Decarboxylated CBD Crude Oil: IHF wholesale and retails CBD kilograms. We own our own extraction lab in Denver, CO from where we use our own or purchased 12-14% hemp biomass to extract various CBD products. In 2019, THC-free distillate has been our hottest seller due to our competitive price and market demand. Our Decarboxylated CBD Crude and isolate have also been hot sellers in the hemp wholesale market. https://industrialhempfarms.com/wholesale-cbd-kgs/. Wholesale Hand-Shucked CBD Hemp Biomass: Our company wholesales pounds of 12-14% hand-shucked CBD hemp biomass. We also offer extraction services at a tolling rate depending on the finished product. https://industrialhempfarms.com/wholesale-hemp-biomass/ ; https://industrialhempfarms.com/cbd-extraction/ Feminized CBD Hemp Seeds for Sale: IHF LLC wholesales various strains of feminized hemp seeds. We have an overstock of Cherry Wine CBD hemp feminized seeds in Colorado. Industrial Hemp Farms is one of the top sellers of feminized CBD hemp seeds with quality genetics in the Colorado area. https://industrialhempfarms.com/cbd-extraction/ CBD Hemp Clones for Sale in Colorado: IHF LLC offers CBD hemp clones for sale in Colorado. We have a selection of clones, mini-mothers, mothers and giant mothers in multiple strains. If your CBD farming company is looking for quality hemp clones, you can reach out to our sales team. We include a specialty hemp transport company with all our hemp farming wholesale products and clones for sale. https://industrialhempfarms.com/cbd-extraction/ ; https://industrialhempfarms.com/industrial-hemp-transport/ Hemp Farming Futures Contracts & Joint-Venture Partnerships: IHF LLC believes in vertical integration and successful partnerships within the hemp farming and CBD industry. One such service we offer is hemp farming future contracts, which have become a popular opportunity to secure a win-win deal on both sides of the equation. https://industrialhempfarms.com/hemp-futures/ CBD Extraction Services in Denver, Colorado: As stated, we also have an in-house CBD extraction lab. We offer this as a service where we can offering tolling at reasonable rates for various CBD finished products. https://industrialhempfarms.com/cbd-extraction/ Want to learn more about IHF LLC? Give us a call @ 855-806-4367