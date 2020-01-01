 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cherry Hemp Flower

by Industrial Hemp Farms - IHF LLC

Cherry CBD hemp flower is the finest Colorado-grown strain on the market. Our local soil is rich in alkaline and topped off with organic compost to provide each of our mother plants with just the right mixture of sweetness and minerals. Colorado soil contains high concentrations of magnesium and lends this superior strain a heart healthy quality. Since alkaline-based soils tend to be far less soluble than others, we have infused our beds with added nutrients to fortify them throughout the growth process. The result is Cherry CBD hemp flower, some of the sweetest and strongest buds around. Both euphoric and relaxing, Cherry CBD hemp nugs are frosty, floral and blissful. Each nug bristles with a wide cross-section of red hairs and trichomes. A top of the line daytime strain, Cherry possesses an intoxicating aroma of nuts and earth. A woodsy favorite with a fierce finish, Cherry was developed from an Afghani lineage and grown locally in our cutting edge facilities. This indica dominant strain will have you on the mend every morning. Just pop your cherry and you’ll cheer right up. Check ’em out today and let us know what you think of our tastiest buds. Sweet like honey, tart like apricot and capable of filling a room with the scent of Mother Earth, Cherry CBD hemp flower will leave you giddy and grateful. Contains high concentrations of b-caryophyllene, farsenene, humulene, limonene, linalool and myrcene. Precise amounts may vary at manufacturer’s discretion. Our chemicals are appropriately analyzed and approved prior to distribution. Industrial Hemp Farms‘ CBD hemp flowers have been found to be below 0.3% THC before harvest. Precise concentrations may vary from strain to strain. This product is Farm Bill compliant and comes with proper legal certification.

IHF LLC, industrialhempfarms.com, is a CBD and hemp wholesale business-to-business company. We are vertically integrated from seed to sale and involved in every aspect of the hemp farming and CBD industries. IHF LLC has built a network of farms and hemp farming partnerships. We boast several Colorado-based hemp farming joint-ventures and a 1500 farm co-op in Columbia. CBD Hemp Flower: IHF sells retail and wholesale bulk CBD hemp flower online and offline. Our premium CBD hemp flower is indoor grown with visible crystals and no seeds - Exactly what every customer wants to see. Our company is also registered with USPS and UPS and the Colorado Dept. of Agriculture to legally ship CBD hemp flower to all 50 states. This is why hundreds of wholesale customers have choose to deal with us for their CBD hemp flower supply. https://industrialhempfarms.com/wholesale-cbd-hemp-flower/ CBD Distillate, T-Free Distillate, Isolate & Decarboxylated CBD Crude Oil: IHF wholesale and retails CBD kilograms. We own our own extraction lab in Denver, CO from where we use our own or purchased 12-14% hemp biomass to extract various CBD products. In 2019, THC-free distillate has been our hottest seller due to our competitive price and market demand. Our Decarboxylated CBD Crude and isolate have also been hot sellers in the hemp wholesale market. https://industrialhempfarms.com/wholesale-cbd-kgs/. Wholesale Hand-Shucked CBD Hemp Biomass: Our company wholesales pounds of 12-14% hand-shucked CBD hemp biomass. We also offer extraction services at a tolling rate depending on the finished product. https://industrialhempfarms.com/wholesale-hemp-biomass/ ; https://industrialhempfarms.com/cbd-extraction/ Feminized CBD Hemp Seeds for Sale: IHF LLC wholesales various strains of feminized hemp seeds. We have an overstock of Cherry Wine CBD hemp feminized seeds in Colorado. Industrial Hemp Farms is one of the top sellers of feminized CBD hemp seeds with quality genetics in the Colorado area. https://industrialhempfarms.com/cbd-extraction/ CBD Hemp Clones for Sale in Colorado: IHF LLC offers CBD hemp clones for sale in Colorado. We have a selection of clones, mini-mothers, mothers and giant mothers in multiple strains. If your CBD farming company is looking for quality hemp clones, you can reach out to our sales team. We include a specialty hemp transport company with all our hemp farming wholesale products and clones for sale. https://industrialhempfarms.com/cbd-extraction/ ; https://industrialhempfarms.com/industrial-hemp-transport/ Hemp Farming Futures Contracts & Joint-Venture Partnerships: IHF LLC believes in vertical integration and successful partnerships within the hemp farming and CBD industry. One such service we offer is hemp farming future contracts, which have become a popular opportunity to secure a win-win deal on both sides of the equation. https://industrialhempfarms.com/hemp-futures/ CBD Extraction Services in Denver, Colorado: As stated, we also have an in-house CBD extraction lab. We offer this as a service where we can offering tolling at reasonable rates for various CBD finished products. https://industrialhempfarms.com/cbd-extraction/ Want to learn more about IHF LLC? Give us a call @ 855-806-4367