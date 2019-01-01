Indoor Suver Haze Premium CBD Hemp Flower
$5.99MSRP
Indoor Grown Machine Trimmed Lime Green, Orange Hairs Dank Smell 18.00% Total Cannabinoids Seedless Flower 0.04% Delta-9 THC
Bred by Oregon CBD, Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows well in many different climates all over the US, from Oregon to South Carolina, and when crossed with Early Resin Berry, Suver Haze yields higher and finishes quicker, making it an enticing choice for hemp farmers. With a powerful aroma and flavor, Suver Haze offers notes of black pepper and sweet fruits.