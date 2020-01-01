 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Wholesale Hand Shucked CBD Hemp Biomass lbs for Sale

by Industrial Hemp Farms - IHF LLC

$50.00MSRP

About this product

Wholesale hemp biomass from Colorado In B2B terms, hemp biomass refers to the dried plant matter that is used for the production of refined hemp products, such as CBD oil, textiles, hemp plastics, and others. Raw hemp can be refined to make anything from wellness products to construction material. If you are a farmer growing hemp of looking for affordable hemp biomass for sale to get into the lucrative CBD business, get in touch with us. We will be happy to schedule an exclusive visit to our 300-acre facilities in Colorado Springs. Definition of hemp biomass Even though it is common industry practice to refer to the whole dry plant matter as “hemp biomass” (including flowers), this is not exactly the case. According to experts, the correct definition includes the stalks, leaves and flowers, only after they have been extracted. In general, we can distinguish three primary parts of the plant: hemp flowers, hemp seed and stalks. Highest CBD concentration can be found on the flower, but can be extracted from the biomass as well. High CBD hemp biomass can be used for the manufacture of CBD distillate and CBD isolate, as well as hemp oil used for food products. It is important to have a strategy regarding on your business goals before obtaining the suitable type of hemp biomass. High-CBD hemp biomass is more expensive than fibre biomass used for textile and pellet manufacture. At IHF, we have all types of premium hemp biomass available for sale. Please contact us now if you are interested to sell or buy biomass. Hemp biomass for sale in Colorado Hemp biomass for extraction purposes is priced according to the plant’s content in CBD. Our hemp biomass comes with verified certificates of analysis by Botanacor Services Labs in Denver, CO. This way, you always know what you pay for. Whatever the volume of your order, reach out to us for a custom quote. We’ll be happy to assist you. Our sourcing process We cultivate and process high quality organic hemp in our state-of-the-art facilities in Colorado Springs. You are welcome to visit us for an exclusive tour and a one-on-one consultation. Got hemp biomass for sale? Work with us! IHF LLC also buys hemp biomass direct from farmers. We instantly secure a deposit on all crop we wish to buy. Farmers love to work with us due to quick negotiating, fast payouts and seamless transactions. We make the selling process easy, quick and painless for farmers, so they can go back to what their craft and do what they love to do most. Please reach out to us if you wish to sell your crop – we will buy it all and with the most guaranteed quick turnaround time. Another option we offer farmers is hemp field profit sharing and hemp futures contracts. We also offer CBD extraction services at affordable rates. Hemp biomass futures contracts We offer hemp futures contracts with cultivators from all over Colorado. Although CBD-rich hemp biomass is currently in high demand, many small farmers appreciate the security that a contract offers. If you are a farmer looking for an opportunity to secure your crop in favorable terms, call us at 800-985-9587 to learn more. Hemp biomass testing We test our hemp biomass to ensure our clients get the best product at the best pricing. You can read the third-party reports about our hemp biomass CBD content below! Legality CBD-rich hemp biomass is extensively cultivated in Colorado and is fully legal to purchase, process and resell under the 2018 Farm Bill. Why buy hemp biomass from Industrial Hemp Farms? Industrial Hemp Farms offers compliant and tested hemp biomass for sale in Colorado. We have the capacity and the experience to handle all types of orders regardless of volume. We also pride ourselves in offering the most favorable terms to hemp growers, eliminating the middlemen. Get in touch with us to learn more about our service and book a visit to our facilities at Colorado Springs.

About this brand

IHF LLC, industrialhempfarms.com, is a CBD and hemp wholesale business-to-business company. We are vertically integrated from seed to sale and involved in every aspect of the hemp farming and CBD industries. IHF LLC has built a network of farms and hemp farming partnerships. We boast several Colorado-based hemp farming joint-ventures and a 1500 farm co-op in Columbia. CBD Hemp Flower: IHF sells retail and wholesale bulk CBD hemp flower online and offline. Our premium CBD hemp flower is indoor grown with visible crystals and no seeds - Exactly what every customer wants to see. Our company is also registered with USPS and UPS and the Colorado Dept. of Agriculture to legally ship CBD hemp flower to all 50 states. This is why hundreds of wholesale customers have choose to deal with us for their CBD hemp flower supply. https://industrialhempfarms.com/wholesale-cbd-hemp-flower/ CBD Distillate, T-Free Distillate, Isolate & Decarboxylated CBD Crude Oil: IHF wholesale and retails CBD kilograms. We own our own extraction lab in Denver, CO from where we use our own or purchased 12-14% hemp biomass to extract various CBD products. In 2019, THC-free distillate has been our hottest seller due to our competitive price and market demand. Our Decarboxylated CBD Crude and isolate have also been hot sellers in the hemp wholesale market. https://industrialhempfarms.com/wholesale-cbd-kgs/. Wholesale Hand-Shucked CBD Hemp Biomass: Our company wholesales pounds of 12-14% hand-shucked CBD hemp biomass. We also offer extraction services at a tolling rate depending on the finished product. https://industrialhempfarms.com/wholesale-hemp-biomass/ ; https://industrialhempfarms.com/cbd-extraction/ Feminized CBD Hemp Seeds for Sale: IHF LLC wholesales various strains of feminized hemp seeds. We have an overstock of Cherry Wine CBD hemp feminized seeds in Colorado. Industrial Hemp Farms is one of the top sellers of feminized CBD hemp seeds with quality genetics in the Colorado area. https://industrialhempfarms.com/cbd-extraction/ CBD Hemp Clones for Sale in Colorado: IHF LLC offers CBD hemp clones for sale in Colorado. We have a selection of clones, mini-mothers, mothers and giant mothers in multiple strains. If your CBD farming company is looking for quality hemp clones, you can reach out to our sales team. We include a specialty hemp transport company with all our hemp farming wholesale products and clones for sale. https://industrialhempfarms.com/cbd-extraction/ ; https://industrialhempfarms.com/industrial-hemp-transport/ Hemp Farming Futures Contracts & Joint-Venture Partnerships: IHF LLC believes in vertical integration and successful partnerships within the hemp farming and CBD industry. One such service we offer is hemp farming future contracts, which have become a popular opportunity to secure a win-win deal on both sides of the equation. https://industrialhempfarms.com/hemp-futures/ CBD Extraction Services in Denver, Colorado: As stated, we also have an in-house CBD extraction lab. We offer this as a service where we can offering tolling at reasonable rates for various CBD finished products. https://industrialhempfarms.com/cbd-extraction/ Want to learn more about IHF LLC? Give us a call @ 855-806-4367