Gorilla Pie

by Illicit

Illicit Cannabis Flower Gorilla Pie
Illicit Cannabis Flower Gorilla Pie
Illicit Cannabis Flower Gorilla Pie

About this product

Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Limonene, Linalool, and Pinene A cross between Gorilla Glue #44 x Jelly Pie. Euphoria and happiness soak your existence without knocking you out. A true 50/50 hybrid. Don't expect to clean your house or fall asleep -- expect to enjoy life. Good batches here have around 28-35% THCa. Heavy limonene with some myrcene, pinene, trans-caryophyllene, and linalool as the dominant terpenes. A great mix for someone with heavy anxiety/stress. As with all new strains and batches, start slow if you have low tolerance -- this one is certainly powerful. Keywords: Flower, Euphoric, Happy, Hybrid, Limonene, Linalool, Myrcene, Pinene, Relaxed, THC, THC-Dominant, THCA, Uplifted

About this brand

Illicit Logo
ILLICIT works with local advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis use into the mainstream. The data doesn’t lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we work to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask: Why is cannabis illicit? We believe Missouri and the United States as a whole have reached an important tipping point in our collective consciousness, and what was once illicit will be a new beginning. Remember - while you're enjoying the freedom to enjoy medical cannabis responsibly, thousands of POWs are still trapped behind bars for doing the same thing. Our website is coming soon! In the meantime check out Last Prisoner Project at https://www.lastprisonerproject.org/ and Canna Convict Project at https://cannaconvictproject.com/ to see how you can help.

