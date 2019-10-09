About this product

JOINT, BONE, MUSCLE SALVE The stick that goes wherever you go, our bio-soothe twist up salve is packed with natural botanicals and essential oils that feel soothing on the body. Choose from our two sizes. .75 oz Travel Size : 100 mg 2 oz Stick: 250 mg The salve is 100% natural and texture can change in heat. Please store at room temperature. 2 oz. Full spectrum hemp extract includes approx 250 mg CBD .75 oz -Full spectrum hemp extract includes approx 100 mg CBD Full-spectrum of cannabinoids and naturally occurring terpenes. Rolls on smooth and soft. Great to be used after a workout Can be used on bruises. moisturized, hydrates, and replenishes dry skin. Protects against harsh weather conditions Can be used on the face and body Organically grown hemp, Made in the USA. Massage into skin. Store at room temperature. For external use only. To Use: Twist and pull the cap off to uncover the stick. Turn the rounded bottom to the right for easy access. Using the tip, swipe the soft salve on desired areas of your face and body. Use in conjunction with the Bio Cool lotion *Grapeseed Oil, Beeswax, *Lavender Flowers, *California Poppy, *Neem Leaf, *Damiana Leaf, Arnica Mexica, *Cranberry Powder, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, *Clove Oil. *certified organic ingredients <0.3% THC