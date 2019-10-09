 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. BIO SOOTHE -CBD SALVE 2 OZ 250 MG FOR JOINT, BONE & MUSCLE

BIO SOOTHE -CBD SALVE 2 OZ 250 MG FOR JOINT, BONE & MUSCLE

by incann™

Skip to Reviews
5.015
incann™ Topicals Balms BIO SOOTHE -CBD SALVE 2 OZ 250 MG FOR JOINT, BONE & MUSCLE
incann™ Topicals Balms BIO SOOTHE -CBD SALVE 2 OZ 250 MG FOR JOINT, BONE & MUSCLE

$69.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

JOINT, BONE, MUSCLE SALVE The stick that goes wherever you go, our bio-soothe twist up salve is packed with natural botanicals and essential oils that feel soothing on the body. Choose from our two sizes. .75 oz Travel Size : 100 mg 2 oz Stick: 250 mg The salve is 100% natural and texture can change in heat. Please store at room temperature. 2 oz. Full spectrum hemp extract includes approx 250 mg CBD .75 oz -Full spectrum hemp extract includes approx 100 mg CBD Full-spectrum of cannabinoids and naturally occurring terpenes. Rolls on smooth and soft. Great to be used after a workout Can be used on bruises. moisturized, hydrates, and replenishes dry skin. Protects against harsh weather conditions Can be used on the face and body Organically grown hemp, Made in the USA. Massage into skin. Store at room temperature. For external use only. To Use: Twist and pull the cap off to uncover the stick. Turn the rounded bottom to the right for easy access. Using the tip, swipe the soft salve on desired areas of your face and body. Use in conjunction with the Bio Cool lotion *Grapeseed Oil, Beeswax, *Lavender Flowers, *California Poppy, *Neem Leaf, *Damiana Leaf, Arnica Mexica, *Cranberry Powder, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, *Clove Oil. *certified organic ingredients <0.3% THC

15 customer reviews

Show all
5.015

write a review

editorkate12q

This brand is so aesthetically pleasing!

scorpio2019

My favorite incann product! This is really a gem !!!

About this brand

incann™ Logo
Derived from the phrase, “In Cannabis”, Incann™ rediscovers cannabinoids, with its sacred remedial compounds extracted from the hemp variety, found within the cannabis plant. Currently focusing on CBD products that provide maximum bioavailability. Our Tinctures, Capsules, Salves, and Lotions are formulated with natural and organic ingredients of the highest quality. Incann™ is a brand driven by quality, potency, and consistency. OUR PRODUCTS ARE Natural Vegan Gluten Free GMO-Free Cruelty-Free 3rd Party Lab Tested ALL OF OUR PRODUCTS ARE Derived from industrial hemp Farmed organically Manufactured in Colorado, USA GMP Compliant OUR VALUES ARE: QUALITY INNOVATION COMMITMENT HEALTHY LIFESTYLE