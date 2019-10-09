smithkelly1
on October 9th, 2019
This brand is from CT!!! I cant wait to try it!!!
500mg CBD has 16.66mg Full Spectrum CBD per 1ML dropper. Natural and vanilla flavors available. Full-spectrum of cannabinoids and naturally occurring terpenes. Formulated to support the Endocannabinoid system Non-psychoactive. <0.3% THC Organic, vegan, non-gmo, gluten-free, pesticide-free. No prescription required. Organically grown hemp, Made in the USA. Ingredients: MCT Oil (Medium Chain Triglycerides) Full Spectrum CBD Oil derived from Colorado Grown Industrial Hemp. <0.3% THC
on October 9th, 2019
on October 9th, 2019
This brand is so aesthetically pleasing!
on October 9th, 2019
daily essential, I love 1000 MG!