Full Spectrum CBD Oil 500MG Tincture

by incann™

500mg CBD has 16.66mg Full Spectrum CBD per 1ML dropper. Natural and vanilla flavors available. Full-spectrum of cannabinoids and naturally occurring terpenes. Formulated to support the Endocannabinoid system Non-psychoactive. <0.3% THC Organic, vegan, non-gmo, gluten-free, pesticide-free. No prescription required. Organically grown hemp, Made in the USA. Ingredients: MCT Oil (Medium Chain Triglycerides) Full Spectrum CBD Oil derived from Colorado Grown Industrial Hemp. <0.3% THC

smithkelly1

This brand is from CT!!! I cant wait to try it!!!

editorkate12q

This brand is so aesthetically pleasing!

Derived from the phrase, “In Cannabis”, Incann™ rediscovers cannabinoids, with its sacred remedial compounds extracted from the hemp variety, found within the cannabis plant. Currently focusing on CBD products that provide maximum bioavailability. Our Tinctures, Capsules, Salves, and Lotions are formulated with natural and organic ingredients of the highest quality. Incann™ is a brand driven by quality, potency, and consistency. OUR PRODUCTS ARE Natural Vegan Gluten Free GMO-Free Cruelty-Free 3rd Party Lab Tested ALL OF OUR PRODUCTS ARE Derived from industrial hemp Farmed organically Manufactured in Colorado, USA GMP Compliant OUR VALUES ARE: QUALITY INNOVATION COMMITMENT HEALTHY LIFESTYLE