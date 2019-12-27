 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Full Spectrum CBD Tincture, Trusted Source

Full Spectrum CBD Tincture, Trusted Source

by incann™

Skip to Reviews
5.02
incann™ Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Full Spectrum CBD Tincture, Trusted Source
incann™ Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Full Spectrum CBD Tincture, Trusted Source
incann™ Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Full Spectrum CBD Tincture, Trusted Source

Buy Here

About this product

500mg CBD has 17mg Full Spectrum CBD per 1ML dropper. Available in Natural and Vanilla flavors. Full-spectrum of cannabinoids and naturally occurring terpenes. vegan, non-gmo, gluten-free. Organically grown hemp, Made in the USA. Third party lab tested. Other Ingredients: Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT) Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. * Contains coconut

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

About this brand

incann™ Logo
Incann curated a line of CBD essentials that is derived from hemp grown organically in the USA by dedicated farmers who uphold the highest standards in the cultivation process. Made with integrity from the nature that sustains up, Incann™ is on a mission to produce high-quality cannabinoid essentials that are safe to consume and easy to use. Sourcing natural and ethical ingredients are at the core of everything we create. Each batch is third-party lab tested to ensure quality, consistency, potency, and purity. Incann™ is changing the way people consider cannabis and the future of wellness. By exploring one of the world's most ancient plants and encouraging others to live more mindfully. OUR PRODUCTS ARE Natural Vegan Gluten Free GMO-Free Cruelty-Free 3rd Party Lab Tested ALL OF OUR PRODUCTS ARE Derived from hemp Farmed organically Manufactured in Colorado, USA OUR VALUES ARE: QUALITY INNOVATION COMMITMENT HEALTHY LIFESTYLE