Full Spectrum CBD Tincture, Trusted Source

500mg CBD has 17mg Full Spectrum CBD per 1ML dropper.
Available in Natural and Vanilla flavors.
Full-spectrum of cannabinoids and naturally occurring terpenes.
vegan, non-gmo, gluten-free.
Organically grown hemp, Made in the USA.
Third party lab tested.

Other Ingredients: Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT) Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. * Contains coconut
