Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
One Love by INDO
on February 8th, 2019
It was a good initial high for working, but left my jaw feeling clenched and overall super anxious and irritable after it wore off.
on October 6th, 2018
Very nice uplifting high, feeling positive and creative. Great for my depression. Flower was also good!