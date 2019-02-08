 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
One Love

by INDO

4.02
INDO Cannabis Flower One Love

About this product

One Love by INDO

2 customer reviews

4.02

rachella89

It was a good initial high for working, but left my jaw feeling clenched and overall super anxious and irritable after it wore off.

faeriefoundling

Very nice uplifting high, feeling positive and creative. Great for my depression. Flower was also good!

Recreational Cannabis Products available in quality 21+ shops in Washington and Nevada