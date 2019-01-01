CBD Salvation - Botanically Infused Soap - Activated Charcoal + Tea Tree
by Inesscents CBD SalvationWrite a review
$19.99MSRP
About this product
Inesscents Salvation™ CBD infused soaps harness the healing powers of hemp, paired with skin nourishing organic oils of coconut and olive oil to create a gently moisturizing, therapeutic and blissful bathing experience. + High Potency CBD Extract + Organic, Locally Grown Herbs + Organic Essential Oils + Organic Carrier Oils + Contains 40 - 50 mg CBD Suggested Uses: Work up a rich and luxurious lather. Cleanse as desired. Ingredients: *Olea europaea (olive) oil, *Cocos nucifera (coconut oil), *Melaleuca alternifolia (tea tree) oil, activated bamboo charcoal, **sodium hydroxide, *Origanum majorana (marjoram) oil, *Curcuma longa (turmeric) CO2 extract, kaolin clay, and Cannabis sativa L (hemp) extract. *Certified organically grown. **None remains after saponifying oils. For external use only. Discontinue if irritation occurs.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.