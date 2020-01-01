 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Sweet Dreamz Live Resin 1g
Indica

Sweet Dreamz Live Resin 1g

by Infinite Infusions

Write a review
Infinite Infusions Concentrates Solvent Sweet Dreamz Live Resin 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sweet Dreams

Sweet Dreams

From K.C. Brains Seeds of Holland, Sweet Dreams crosses California Big Bud Skunk and K.C. 606. This high-yielding indica is easy to grow and a pleasure to smoke, with skunk, berry, kush, and floral flavors.

About this brand

Infinite Infusions Logo