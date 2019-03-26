1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
The awesome blueberry and wild cherry flavors, along with the Patriotic colors, make these gummy rings a sweet treat! 150mg THC
on March 26th, 2019
I had two bags of these edibles. They were, for the most part, far to weak to notice much of an effect. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for all of them. The second to last one I used was unusually and unexpectedly strong. That would have been fine if not for the the others as I was unprepared for it. That kind of inconsistency is enough for me to avoid them in the future.
on September 26th, 2017
I Ate 2 and didnt really feel anything . im going to eat one as soon as i wake up with a glass of water