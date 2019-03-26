 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Liberty Rings

by Infusion Edibles

2.02
About this product

The awesome blueberry and wild cherry flavors, along with the Patriotic colors, make these gummy rings a sweet treat! 150mg THC

Darcsun

I had two bags of these edibles. They were, for the most part, far to weak to notice much of an effect. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for all of them. The second to last one I used was unusually and unexpectedly strong. That would have been fine if not for the the others as I was unprepared for it. That kind of inconsistency is enough for me to avoid them in the future.

MASTERCe

I Ate 2 and didnt really feel anything . im going to eat one as soon as i wake up with a glass of water

About this brand

High quality, consistently medicated, and outstanding flavor!