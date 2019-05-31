Space Brownie
by Enjoyable Edibles
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Raspberry Cheesecake Brownie - 100mg by Infusion Edibles
on May 31st, 2019
All of the Infusion Products are great. I used the Infusion Brownies to help me sleep at night. I divided the brownie into 8 pcs. I would purchase Infusion products again. Quality product.