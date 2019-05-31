 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Brownies
  5. Raspberry Cheesecake Brownie - 100mg

Raspberry Cheesecake Brownie - 100mg

by Infusion Edibles

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Infusion Edibles Edibles Brownies Raspberry Cheesecake Brownie - 100mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Raspberry Cheesecake Brownie - 100mg by Infusion Edibles

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Delphinus

All of the Infusion Products are great. I used the Infusion Brownies to help me sleep at night. I divided the brownie into 8 pcs. I would purchase Infusion products again. Quality product.

About this brand

Infusion Edibles Logo
High quality, consistently medicated, and outstanding flavor!