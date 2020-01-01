 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Limited Edition iPuff Bard Pen Set

by iPuff Limited

$74.99MSRP

About this product

Behold the 1 of 1 limited edition iPuff Bard handheld vaporizer with a unique glass eye dome. Each dome is hand made in Leadville Colorado by glass blowing artist Michael Bard. Hand blown with love at 10,000ft and hand signed, these pieces are one of a kind. The Eye-Puff Bard pen set includes: 1 iPuff Bard Dome attachment, 1 Vapr2.0 battery, 1 errl V4.0 atomizer, 1 V4.0 replacement heating element, 1 packing tool, 1 wall adapter and 1 extendable USB cord. https://www.ipuffvape.com/shop/portable-vaporizer-sets/limited-edition-eye-puff-pen-set-1/

About this brand

ipuff brands focus on bringing our customers the best options for their cannabis consumption. Vaporizing is the future, we truly believe that and we strive to create quality products that anyone can use.