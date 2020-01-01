 Loading…

Island Flower: Citrus Wave (Sativa)

by Island

Island Flower: Citrus Wave (Sativa)
Island Cannabis Flower Island Flower: Citrus Wave (Sativa)

$36.00MSRP

About this product

Soak up the sunshine with Citrus Wave, Island’s sweet and sour sativa perfect for a bright day out in the Golden State. With aromatic notes of lemon and orange, this uplifting strain is sure to welcome a powerfully happy mind and body high. Island flower is 100% all-natural cannabis, hand-selected, hand-trimmed, and triple tested to ensure quality and an accurate representation of each strain, every time.

About this brand

Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland