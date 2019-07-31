Baronca
on July 31st, 2019
Love this! It get me the right amount of high the flavor is bomb good price I totally recommend it...
$40.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Escape to a citrus paradise with this hybrid fruit cocktail. Island's master extractors are proud to bring you the purest expression of strain-specific, 100% natural and completely solvent-free cannabis distillate on the market today. Each pesticide-free strain is hand-selected from our network of organic farms for it's specific flavor profile, which are exemplified in the convenient and consistent PAX ERA device. • 100% natural cannabis oil and terpenes • Proprietary hydrocarbon extraction process • Winterized at sub-zero temperatures for maximum purity • Double-distilled and completely solvent-free • 4x longer purification process produces some of the cleanest, clearest oil available today
on June 25th, 2019
When they say unrivaled potency, they don’t lie! Some of the most potent distillate I’ve ever smoked. Pax really changed the game on this one.
on May 3rd, 2019
Top notch tangerine flavor in a perfectly mellow indica, very functional and great for evening vaping.