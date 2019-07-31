 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. PAX Era Pod - Tangie Sap (Hybrid)

PAX Era Pod - Tangie Sap (Hybrid)

by Island

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Island Concentrates Cartridges PAX Era Pod - Tangie Sap (Hybrid)
Island Concentrates Cartridges PAX Era Pod - Tangie Sap (Hybrid)
Island Concentrates Cartridges PAX Era Pod - Tangie Sap (Hybrid)

$40.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Escape to a citrus paradise with this hybrid fruit cocktail. Island's master extractors are proud to bring you the purest expression of strain-specific, 100% natural and completely solvent-free cannabis distillate on the market today. Each pesticide-free strain is hand-selected from our network of organic farms for it's specific flavor profile, which are exemplified in the convenient and consistent PAX ERA device. • 100% natural cannabis oil and terpenes • Proprietary hydrocarbon extraction process • Winterized at sub-zero temperatures for maximum purity • Double-distilled and completely solvent-free • 4x longer purification process produces some of the cleanest, clearest oil available today

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

Baronca

Love this! It get me the right amount of high the flavor is bomb good price I totally recommend it...

JaxTokes

When they say unrivaled potency, they don’t lie! Some of the most potent distillate I’ve ever smoked. Pax really changed the game on this one.

philosophiser

Top notch tangerine flavor in a perfectly mellow indica, very functional and great for evening vaping.

About this brand

Island Logo
Founded in 2014, Island is a leading cannabis company based in Southern California. Our passion for exploration, community, and the outdoors comes to life through our wide range of high quality and straightforward products. Our flower is seasonal and single strain, sourced from a network of small farms across California. Widely recognized as a leader in manufacturing, compliance, and technology, we build industry-shaping infrastructure while inspiring moments of happiness with our customers. We put in the work to create a great product, so all that’s left to do when you grab an Island is kick back, relax, and enjoy. Follow us on social: @findisland