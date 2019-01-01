Pax Era Pod - Mango Haze (Sativa)
About this product
Breathe in the purest expression of our signature strains through the convenient, cutting-edge PAX ERA device. With zero cutting agents and triple-tested for safety and quality, each strain in Island’s PAX pod range is carefully crafted with 100% cannabis terpenes and distillate to guarantee a sunny session.
About this brand
Island
Island is a cannabis brand born under the California sun. We create cannabis products that are approachable, simple, and the perfect complement to any good time. With a variety of on-the-go consumption methods available for consumers to enjoy, we encourage our consumers to go out and seek their next adventure—with Island in tow. Follow us on social: @findisland