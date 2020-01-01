About this product
Our Sourdough Kush pheno, bred by Hermetic Genetics, has that Kush funk with petrol tones that make for a sweet and sour flower with mass appeal. This is a high quality cultivar encompassing all the desirable traits of its renowned lineage.
ITEM 9
ITEM 9
ITEM 9 from Rolling Cascades Farm is premium, all natural cannabis - pure and simple. Located in the Southern Oregon Cascade range, Rolling Cascades Farm is an eco-friendly, family owned and operated farm, using sustainable practices and all organic materials. We believe deeply in environmentally responsible growing methods that collaborate with the surrounding ecosystem and its resources to cultivate premium, fragrant, sun grown cannabis. Through the culmination of all organic materials, sustainable methods, and optimized nutrition, it is our passion to consistently produce only the highest quality flower.