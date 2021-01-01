 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Greenhouse SpecDiesel

Greenhouse SpecDiesel

by JAXON

Write a review
JAXON Cannabis Flower Greenhouse SpecDiesel

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Spec Diesel is a sativa-dominant hybrid like no other! This illicit love child of Spec 7 and Abacus Diesel is a really great example of Hybrid Vigor Theory (the concept that ‘outbreeding’ promotes the best traits of each parent to be expressed). This really comes out in the terpene profile, marrying the gassy Abacus Diesel with the cheesy Spec 7. Although gas and cheese may not be the best combination in the culinary world, in the world of premium hemp, it is as subtle as a Mack truck! While Spec Diesel and Mack trucks make one think of things that are masculine, the ladylike appearance of the bud displays the classic sativa traits of a spiral, arabesque structure and bright orange pistils on a backdrop of lime green (akin to a savage roller derby girl in a delicate evening gown, how fashionable!). What is possibly the most distinctive characteristic is the unbelievably powerful aroma, bringing out the classic diesel, gassy nose…you might think that you were working in a truck stop dispensing fuel…this nose, is all gas, all the time. Yes, the buds are beautiful and the nose is strong, but let’s talk about how Spec Diesel tastes. There are layers of complexity present that with such a dominant nose, it seems almost contradictory. One of the favorite flavors is Mezcal, with notes of cave-aged blue cheese, and a unique clove finish. This uplifting bud provides both comfort and relief, as well as the impetus for a plain old fashioned good time! Like the driver of customized Mack truck at the truck stop, we say “Fill ‘er up!” 16.60% CBDA Sativa Dominant Dominant Terpenes include Myrcene, Limonene, Linalool Benefits include pain reliever, stress relief and relaxation Hand-trimmed flower

About this brand

JAXON Logo
We don’t use the phrase “World Famous” lightly. Jaxon’s approach to hemp flower is simple: source only the very best. Located in sunny Southern Oregon, the most ideal climate for growing top-shelf hemp flower, we have access to hundreds of farms and millions of pounds of flower to hand-pick the very best flower. Our team has years of quality control experience in the hemp field. You could say we are experts! We know what quality looks, smells, and tastes like. We are thrilled to provide the world’s best hemp products direct to your door. Our products are clean, pure, and tested. It isn’t just quality we are after. We insist on the purest, cleanest flower. This is why we test every lot of flower we source. We follow the strictest standards to ensure every Jaxon product is free of pesticides, and any other contaminants. Our farms follow strict standards, in fact, in Oregon all hemp crops have to be grown organically by law.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review