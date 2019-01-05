Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Three Queens love child of White Fire 43 and Bubba Kush. The relaxed, dreamy amorous effects of this strain make for an excellent prelude to couples massages and date nights.
on January 5th, 2019
This strain is delicious, with hints of earth, spices, and coffee. The effect is uplifting and relaxing. Because it's the love child of Bubba Kush & WiFi OG, it is powerful, with high levels of THC. This great tasting and strong strain is now one of my favorites. A must try!