 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
  5. Delta-8 THC Pax Pod 0.5g

Delta-8 THC Pax Pod 0.5g

by Jetty Extracts

Write a review
Jetty Extracts Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Delta-8 THC Pax Pod 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Delta 8 barely exists. The result of a complex cannabinoid conversion process, Delta 8 is prized for unique effects that no other cannabinoid can produce. Starting with high potency Delta 9 distillate, Nate and the Jetty team use a catalyst to rearrange cannabinoid molecules, creating Delta 8 THC. We tap our most trusted small farmers for the finest flower, using cryo-distillation to extract and reintroduce terpenes into this pure and potent oil. It’s a long-lasting, whole-body high that lives up to the legend. Jetty RESERVE celebrates the craft of concentrates, focusing on rare and wonderful cannabinoids and collaborations. PAX Era pods are designed for exclusive use with PAX Era devices, a premium pen and pod system offering built-in and app-based controls. Featuring a variety of Jetty strains, use your PAX device to set desired temperature, access strain information and lots more.

About this brand

Jetty Extracts Logo
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review