LA Confidential Gold Cartridge 1g
A cross of OG L.A. Affie x Afghani from DNA Genetics, LA Confidential is a powerful and pure indica that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both mind-expanding and calming. Tasting notes are smooth and piney. Jetty GOLD is high potency oil cryoextracted to preserve more terpenes and flavor. It’s triple-tested and always made from premium, small-farm cannabis. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.
Jetty Extracts
LA Confidential
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
LA Confidential is known as a very popular and successful strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain.
