Indica

LA Confidential Gold Cartridge 1g

by Jetty Extracts

Jetty Extracts Concentrates Cartridges LA Confidential Gold Cartridge 1g

A cross of OG L.A. Affie x Afghani from DNA Genetics, LA Confidential is a powerful and pure indica that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both mind-expanding and calming. Tasting notes are smooth and piney. Jetty GOLD is high potency oil cryoextracted to preserve more terpenes and flavor. It’s triple-tested and always made from premium, small-farm cannabis. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.

Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

LA Confidential

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

LA Confidential is known as a very popular and successful strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain. 

