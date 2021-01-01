 Loading…

Lionheart UNREFINED Live Resin PAX Era Pod .5g

by Jetty Extracts

Jetty Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Lionheart UNREFINED Live Resin PAX Era Pod .5g

About this product

You don’t find many strains with Jamaican heritage like Lionheart. It thrives in super hot conditions, so it was pretty darn happy on the Jetty Farm. Mostly though we appreciate its unique flavor notes: Skunky, spicy with a little bit of citrus in the background. It’s a clean, classic sativa high that’s not too heavy on the body and nicely energetic. JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. PAX Era pods are designed for exclusive use with PAX Era devices, a premium pen and pod system offering built-in and app-based controls. Featuring a variety of Jetty strains, use your PAX device to set desired temperature, access strain information and lots more.

About this brand

Jetty Extracts Logo
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

