About this product
This 0.5 ML pre-filled glass cartridge is packed with 250 MG of our high quality CBD in a tart and crisp green apple flavor. The perfect balance of sweet and sour sure to make your lips smack and produce dense clouds of apple-y goodness vapor for your pleasure. Our product is lab tested and contains NO THC 90/10 VG/PG Mix
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Jolly Green Oil
We pride ourselves on delivering high quality CBD you can trust. Our products are lab tested and contain NO THC. Please feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns!