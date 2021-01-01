About this product

Product Details Joy Delta 8 Nano Water Soluble is our newest nano drops release exclusively formulated to improve the bioavailability! Delta 8 Nano Water Soluble Our new Joy Delta-8 Nano Water Soluble is a special blend of cannabinoids with high-amounts of Delta 8 to help you get the head-change you're looking for. This Delta 8 Nano Drops product comes in two different sizes: 5 mL and 15 mL. Though Delta 8 THC tincture is a more common form that most companies offer, we have the advantage due to additional technology that allows us to turn our D8 Tincture into a Water Soluble form using nanotechnology. With our D8 Water Soluble derived from premium, American-grown hemp, you’ll experience quicker results and you’ll get more product in your system with less waste. You’ll get the best bang for your buck when you shop with Zen Master. Experience the fast-acting D8 dietary supplement today! Lab results showcase the purity and potency of this product, which also includes trace amounts of CBD to help regulate Homeostasis (balance) in the body thanks to the Entourage Effect. This product won’t help you pass a drug test, but it will give you the natural psychoactive experience you’re craving!