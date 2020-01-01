 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Get local results

Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Orange Bliss CBD Oil Tincture 450mg

Orange Bliss CBD Oil Tincture 450mg

by Joy Organics

Write a review
Joy Organics Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Orange Bliss CBD Oil Tincture 450mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our premium CBD Oil Tinctures are formulated with the finest ingredients to offer results quickly and easily. Each drop contains our THC-free phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil. Take day or night for your ideal serving of CBD. We use broad spectrum hemp oil, giving you the benefits of the naturally occurring components of the hemp plant working together with the CBD. When you take CBD from Joy Organics, you are truly receiving all of the benefits the hemp plant has to offer.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Joy Organics Logo
Joy is a wife, mom and grandmother. As a self-proclaimed “health nut,” her story begins in a place that many of us know very well — persistent pain and trouble sleeping. While researching natural solutions, Joy learned of the benefits of CBD and began trying the top brands. What she found was distressing: only one of the seven biggest CBD oil brands gave her the relief she desired. As Joy’s frustration grew, so did her passion for creating a product people could trust. She then put together her team to create the most pure, organic and bioavailable THC-free broad spectrum hemp oil on the market. Every batch is created from the same extraction process in the same facility and is rigorously lab tested, guaranteeing an effective, high-quality product. Joy Organics currently carries CBD tinctures, salves, softgels, vapes, gummies, an energy mix, and pet products.