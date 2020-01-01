Feel Energized Tincture 100mg
by The Feel Collection
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
$99.95MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our USDA Certified Organic Fresh Lime CBD Oil Tincture is crafted with four premium ingredients and no artificial colors or flavors. This full spectrum formula contains less than 0.3% THC and provides a variety of phytonutrients believed to enhance CBD’s efficacy. It can be taken day or night to promote calm and overall wellness!
Be the first to review this product.