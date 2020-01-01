 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling papers
  5. Tropical Passion Hemp Wraps 2-pack

Tropical Passion Hemp Wraps 2-pack

by Juicy Jay

Write a review
Juicy Jay Smoking Rolling Papers Tropical Passion Hemp Wraps 2-pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Wanna smoke the natural way with a pure hemp wrap? Now you can with Juicy Jay's Hemp Wraps! Designed by the same group that brings you Juicy Jay's Papers, hemp wraps make rolling a quick smoke simple and satisfying. These delicious wraps come in six great flavors with two wraps in each pack. Try a smoke with one of these satisfying wraps today and you'll never go back!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Juicy Jay Logo