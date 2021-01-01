 Loading…
Delta-8 Gummies: Watermelon Rings (10 ct)

by Juicy Kush

Delta-8 Gummies: Watermelon Rings (10 ct)
About this product

Kick back and relax with our Delta-8 THC infused Watermelon Ring Gummies! Juicy Kush Gummies are packed with mouth watering flavor derived from all natural fruit essences and contains 50mg of premium, hemp-derived Delta-8 THC per gummy (10CT) that's acclaimed by the industry's highest standards. Scan the QR code on each package to read our lab test results that ensure each batch's quality and potency for a euphoric buzz and maximum chill! 50mg Delta-8 THC per gummy 10 count bag **Produces Mild Psychoactive Effects. Follow Dosing Instructions.**

About this brand

Juicy Kush
Premium Delta-8 THC infused blends. Juicy Kush produces only the highest quality, pure Delta-8 THC products such as gummies and disposables.

