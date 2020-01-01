SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
The JUJU Hybrid disposable vaporizer contains 250mg of premium pure THC and CBD oil. Unique cold-press process maintains flavor purity. Minimum of 20% CBD in each JUJU Hybrid Joint. Delivers a total body and mind experience. Strain specific. Contains no PG/PEG or additives.
